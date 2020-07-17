Isolated woman gets aid after TellZim story

By Moses Ziyambi

A coronavirus positive Bikita woman who was on the verge of starvation finally received food aid from the local Member of Parliament (MP) after TellZim told her story.

A relieved Edith Chisirimunhu, who had been in self- isolation at her homestead in Chirume Village under Chief Mabika since the beginning of June, called TellZim News soon after Bikita East MP Josiah Sithole and Ward 1 Councillor Teserai Makhado visited her on July 11.

She said she was grateful that her story had been reported and shared widely on several platforms, resulting in the response.

“I am probably one of several people facing hunger in isolation but I am fortunate that you covered my story and I received some help less than a week later,” said Chisirimunhu.

She received a 50kg bag of rice, sugar, creamer, cooking oil, washing powder, bars of laundry soap, Mazoe cordial and salt.

Sithole also called TellZim the following day to express gratitude for helping to highlight what he described as a desperate case which required urgent help.

“I am glad that we have all played our part to help this COVID-19 positive case. I gave her what I obtained using my own resources and I will work to source more food for her. In parliament, I have asked the portfolio committee on social welfare to find a way to cater for such cases,” said Sithole.

He said he was saddened by the stigmatization that Chisirimunhu’s family was suffering in their community.

“I took time to discuss with them the challenges they will always face and I encouraged Edith to remain strong while helping to protect her family members from contracting the virus,” said Sithole.

