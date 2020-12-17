Judge annuls unjustified sanctions on Mtetwa,disqualifies magistrate Nduna for judicial transgression

HIGH Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou on Tuesday 15 December 2020 set

aside Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s controversial decision barring

prominent human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing

freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and disqualified the judicial

officer from presiding over the criminal trial of the media

practitioner.

Justice Zhou granted the order after Mtetwa and Chin’ono in September

filed an application for review seeking an order to set aside a ruling

by Magistrate Nduna disqualifying the multiple award winning human

rights lawyer from representing the media practitioner.

In the application for review filed by Doug Coltart of Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights and argued by Advocate Taona Nyamakura,

Mtetwa and Chin’ono contended that Magistrate Nduna’s ruling was

unconstitutional and effectively deprives the freelance journalist of

his right to legal representation of his choice.

In his ruling handed down on 17 August 2020 and which sparked local,

regional and international outrage, Magistrate Nduna disqualified

Mtetwa as Chin’ono’s lead lawyer and ordered Prosecutor-General

Kumbirai Hodzi to institute prosecution of the human rights lawyer on

charges of contempt of court and asked Law Society of Zimbabwe to take

disciplinary measures against her.

Nduna’s controversial ruling came after Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi

of the National Prosecuting Authority asked him to sanction Mtetwa for

allegedly undermining the court by posting material on Facebook. This

was despite Mtetwa telling the court that she had no control over the

Facebook page, which is run by an American filmmaker and where some

updates on Chin’ono’s court proceedings were posted.

But on Tuesday 15 December 2020, Justice Zhou faulted Magistrate Nduna

for transgressing in arriving at his ruling and ruled that it’s not

fair for Chin’ono to be tried by the judicial officer.

Justice Zhou said justice which should be objectively and be seen to

be done will not be served if Magistrate Nduna is allowed to continue

presiding over proceedings in Chin’ono’s matter hence he should be

disqualified from participating in the freelance journalist’s criminal

trial and ordered that a different Magistrate be assigned to preside

over the media practitioner’s criminal trial.