Kurauone slaps govt with RTGS$2M lawsuit over unlawful arrest and lengthy prison detention

MDC-Alliance party youth leader Godfrey Kurauone has slapped President

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and other accomplices with a RTGS$2.4

million lawsuit over his unlawful arrest, detention and malicious

prosecution, which resulted in him spending more than 40 days in

prison before he was acquitted.

Kurauone, who serves as the National Organising Secretary for the

MDC-Alliance party’s Youth Assembly and also as Masvingo Urban Ward 4

Councillor, endured horror when he was imprisoned at Masvingo Remand

Prison after he was arrested on 31 July 2020 and charged with

obstructing the free movement of traffic during an anti-government

protest to demonstrate against rampant corruption.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who arrested Kurauone charged

him with obstructing or endangering the free movement of persons or

traffic as defined in Section 38(c) of the Criminal Law (Codification

and Reform) Act.

Following his arrest in July, Kurauone was denied bail at Masvingo

Magistrates Court and at Masvingo High Court and only stood trial

which commenced early in September.

During his trial at Masvingo Magistrates Court, prosecutors alleged

that Kurauone blocked roads by putting stones and burnt tyres along

Gaths Mine to Chirumanzu road for a stretch of 500 metres on 31 July.

Kurauone had also been charged with criminal nuisance as defined in

section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for

allegedly circulating a video on WhatsApp on 20 July showing him

singing a song with lyrics which authorities deemed derogatory to

President Mnangagwa.

But prosecutors later withdrew the criminal nuisance charge and

prosecuted him over the charge of obstruction of free movement of

persons and traffic.

However, Magistrate Patience Madondo on 10 September 2020 acquitted

Kurauone after his lawyer Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights applied for discharge at the close of the prosecution case

thereby ending his prison ordeal.

In his notice of intention to sue, Kurauone charged that his arrest by

ZRP officers and prosecution by representatives of Prosecutor-General

Kumbirai Hodzi was motivated by malice and improper motives.

The opposition party youth leader cited Home Affairs and Cultural

Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin

Matanga, Prosecutor-General Hodzi, Detective Constable Muonde, who

arrested him and the Officer In Charge at Masvingo Central Police

Station as respondents whom he asked to take appropriate action in

paying him RTGS$2.4 million as compensation for gross violation of his

rights.

Out of the RTGS$2.4 million that he is demanding, RTGS$500 000 is for

damages for unlawful and wrongful arrest, RTGS$800 000 for unlawful

and wrongful detention, RTGS$800 000 for malicious prosecution and

RTGS$300 000 for legal expenses incurred defending himself against the

malicious allegations levelled against him.