‘Lack of mentorship impedes political participation of young women’-MP Mamombe

By Lynette Manzini

Young women continue to lament mentorship as a major factor for religating their participation to the periphery in the political landscape and reducing them to cheerleads for their male counterparts and older women, it has emerged.

Despite section 17 of the constitution compelling the state to promote full gender balance in Zimbabwean society and section 20 providing for youths to have opportunities to associate and to be represented and participate in political, social, economic and other spheres of life, the political participation of women and specifically young women remains at a bare minimum.

The deep rooted socio cultural hindrances young women face such as patriarchy, poverty, unemployment, inequality and lack of resources exacerbate their dilemma.

Speaking during a panel discussion during the annual Young Women Summit organised by Youth Empowerment and Transformation Trust (YETT) last Friday, Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe bemoaned lack of mentorship as a stumbling block to young women’s political participation in the country.

“We tend to normalise men’s dominance in politics, while it’s true, but for me the biggest challenge is to say the women who have participated in politics, what have they done to make sure that they also bring in young women to take up leadership positions,” Mamombe said.

Mamombe urged the Yett to engage older women who have been in politics for sometime so as to bridge the generational divide and create a platform for notes sharing and mentorship.