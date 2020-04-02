Landmark victory for constitutionalism as Concourt nullifies President’s excessive powers on appointment of judges

THE Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe on Tuesday 31 March 2020

delivered a landmark ruling wherein it declared as unconstitutional

the legality of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Act.

The Act sought to amend Section 180 of the Constitution by giving the

President sole powers to appoint the Chief Justice, his deputy and the

Judge President of the High Court. It also sought to add a provision

relating to the appointment of the Senior Judges of the Labour Court

and the Administrative Court by the Chief Justice.

In an application which was filed in September 2017 by MDC party

legislator and former Chief Whip Hon. Innocent Gonese and former MDC

party Harare West legislator Hon. Jessie Majome, the two legislators

protested that the Senate failed to fulfil the constitutional

obligation defined in section 328(5) of the Constitution, which

requires a Constitutional Bill to be passed by two-thirds of its

membership when it passed Constitutional Amendment Bill (No.1) of 2017

into law on 1 August 2017.

The purported passing of Constitutional Amendment Act (No.1) of 2017

had the main effect of changing the procedure for the appointment of

the Chief Justice, the Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of

the High Court such that the appointment of these judicial officers

would be made solely by the President after consultation with Judicial

Service Commission.

In their application filed by Advocate Thabani Mpofu instructed by

Hon. Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Hon. Gonese and

Hon. Majome argued that Parliament did not follow the correct

procedures in passing Constitutional Amendment Bill (No.1) of 2017

into law.

The two legislators, seeking a declaratory order, argued that

Parliament failed to comply with the constitutional obligation defined

in Section 328(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which requires a

Constitutional Bill to be passed by two-thirds of the membership of

both Senate and National Assembly, sitting separately.

They also argued that no vote was conducted as required by the

Constitution of Zimbabwe.

In line with this, the Full Bench of the Constitutional Court on

Tuesday 31 March 2020 ruled in favour of Hon. Gonese and Hon. Majome’s

application and declared that the passing of Constitutional Amendment

Bill (No. 1) of 2017 by the Senate on 01 August 2017 was inconsistent

with the provisions of section 328(5) of the Constitution, to the

extent that the affirmative votes did not reach the minimum threshold

of two-thirds of the membership of the Senate.

The Constitutional Court declared Constitutional Amendment Bill (No.

1) of 2017 as invalid to the extent of the inconsistency and stated

that the declaration of invalidity shall have effect from the date of

the granting of the apex court’s order but is suspended for a period

of 180 days.

Senate, the Constitutional Court ruled, should conduct a vote in

accordance with the procedure for amending the Constitution prescribed

by section 328(5) of the Constitution within180 days of the granting

of the Constitutional Court’s order, failing which the declaration of

invalidity of Constitutional Amendment Bill (No. 1) of 2017 shall

become final.