Lesotho ex-first lady arrested over murder charge

Lesotho’s former first lady has been arrested over the murder of the estranged wife of her husband, the recently resigned prime minister Thomas Thabane.

Maesaiah Thabane’s bail was revoked last week.

Mr Thabane has also been named as a suspect in the killing of Lipolelo, who was shot dead three years ago, days before Mr Thabane was sworn in as prime minister.

The couple have denied involvement in the murder. The case has caused significant political upheaval in Lesotho.

Mr Thabane stepped down as prime minister last month, following sustained pressure from his own party.

