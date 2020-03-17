Malawi’s Mutharika refuses to allow May elections

The president of Malawi Professor Peter Mutharika has refused to ratify changes to the electoral laws which had been approved by parliament and were meant to pave the way for fresh elections in May.

Last month the courts annulled Peter Mutharika’s victory in last year’s election citing irregularities.

He has filed an appeal against that decision.

Mr Mutharika is increasingly being accused of doing everything he can to frustrate the holding of a new presidential vote.

A spokesman said in the president’s opinion the proposed electoral laws went against the country’s constitution.