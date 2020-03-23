Mash West readies for Coronavirus –Minister

By Nhau Mangirazi

CHINHOYI– Mashonaland West province has not recorded a case of the Corona Virus to date according to provincial State Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

She told media on Monday during a briefing here that the department of health is conducting vigilant checks on all people coming through our boarders for 21 days.

She said, ‘The Provincial Medical Director and his team visited our boarders and airports and I am glad to report that we now have an isolation centre at Chirundu. We also have task forces at the border with all stakeholders set up. Our health workers have been equipped with training and have also been supplied with personal protective equipment,’ she added.

Mliswa-Chikoka encouraged people to avoid ‘unnecessary gathering’

‘We must take these measures seriously even at bars, churches as well as banks, Police will work closely with councils and Ministry of Health to ensure compliance of these raft measures as we want to prevent and keep this virus out as much as possible,’

She urged churches to comply and ask people to observe the 100 and below people per gathering which has since been revised downwards to 50.

Mliswa-Chikoka said they will continue to monitor and make interventions to prevent and protect our province from harm.

‘We encourage people to follow all the basics hygienic practices as a preventative measure,’ said the statement.

She suggested that Municipality of Chinhoyi will give a designated clinic for isolation in provincial town.

COVID-19 is an airborne disease that has claimed several thousands of people with Europe as its epicenter.

Among the countries worst affected are Italy, Spain and Germany among others while China also recorded several deaths