Masvingo province to have ICU for the first time

By Ratidzo Munembi

Masvingo province will soon have its first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when work being done at Masvingo Provincial Hospital is completed.

This came out during a tour of the referral hospital by Vice President Kembo Mohadi who visited today, June 19, to assess the province’s state of preparedness to deal with a possible upsurge in cases of coronavirus.

The 21-bed ICU is being built at the hospital by Mimosa mining company as part of its contribution to the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Accompanied by the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira, Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando and Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office Davis Marapira, Mohadi was shown around the construction site where men were hard at work.

An old female medical ward was partly razed down, with extensive renovations and extension work being underway.

Mohadi was told that Masvingo Provincial Hospital was established in 1896, and that it will be the first in the province to host an ICU which will serve severely diseased coronavirus positive patients.

He was also told that work on the construction site was being done by artisans from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

In his address after the tour, Mohadi urged people to remain vigilant in face of rising cases of locally-transmitted coronavirus cases.

“The best way to deal with this virus is to prevent it; we must remain vigilant because if we don’t we will all die. This is not a job for leaders alone but for each and every one of us,” said Mohadi in reference to the 20 locally-transmitted cases that were part of the 62 positive cases recorded yesterday, June 18.

Before his tour of the referral centre, Mohadi had also visited Mashava Hospital which is almost ready to serve as an isolation centre with a capacity of 300 patients.

TellZim News