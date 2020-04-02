MDC-A Senator calls on govt to reach out on artisanal miners

By Nhau Mangirazi

CHEGUTU- Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) Senator

representing Chegutu, Hon Violet Paneari Moketsi has challenged Government to

reach out artisanal miners during Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking during Hurungwe Community Radio initiative program, Hon Moketsi

bemoaned lack of medication and human resources in the country health delivery

system affecting the mostly rural citizens.

She said, ‘‘Women are the worst affected as every family looks forward to daily

food security among other challenges. We need to brace up for the worst during the

21-day lockdown as our economy can’t hold this challenge at all. We must work

closely on how this global situation can be handled’

She however, was moved by lack of information to mostly artisanal miners in

some outlying areas.

However Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) executive director Itai

Rusike said as lockdown goes underway, the country battling to restrain effects of

Covid-19 many people are succumbing to its side effects.

Rusike said, ‘‘We have several factors affecting our health sector, including

referral restrictions, reduced availability of specialists and established physical

distance between general practitioners and patients. We have also reports of

secondary care where there is less patient contact due to the lockdown restrictions

Hon Moketsi added that artisanal miners must be afforded time to be reached out

during the Covid 21 lockdown.

She said, ‘‘We know that artisanal miners may not take this lockdown seriously

due to misinformation and also being out of touch as those spreading the word may

not include them in their programing. This is a community on its own that needs

patience as they are working hard to improve our economy through gold which is

helping out on the mining sector,’

Hon Moketsi revealed that as much as Zimbabwe Government and Civil Society

Organizations are fighting to reach out some communities, there is need for

artisanal miners to be part of advanced information to help out.

Rusike added that there is a broad message about staying away from health care

facilities but accurate information is critical this time.

Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission commended Government for bold decisions

and actions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the commission said, ‘‘This intervention is considered to be an

effective measure to slow the spread of the Corona virus and protect people in the

country from infection and consequent illness. In spite of the inevitable limitation

of enjoyment of some rights, continued national cooperation in mitigating the

effects of the pandemic is of paramount importance,’ said press statement.

However, the commission remained worried that there is concern on the slow pace

of decentralization of testing facilities to all provinces.

The statement added, ‘‘By now provinces should have been sharing daily updates

of their tested cases and the respective results so that the nation has a holistic

picture of the situation,’