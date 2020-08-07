MDC MP Chimina of Chiwundura arrested

By Stephen Chadenga

MDC Alliance legislator for Chiwundura, Livingstone Chimina was on Wednesday arrested and detained at Nehanda police station in Gweru after being accused of illegally demonstrating.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko was not available for comment but Chimina’s lawyer, Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practice confirmed the arrest.

“Honourable Chimina was detained at Nehanda police station after he was accused for demonstrating illegally,”Mandipa told RadioVop.

“The charges were however later changed to contravening COVID-19 regulations. When I attended to him he was later made to pay a fine.”

According to reports Chimina was about to drive in at his house in Mkoba when police officers from the Internal Security and Intelligence stopped his vehicle.

They accused the House of Assembly member of “trying to play clever by organising demonstrations” in an attempt to overthrow the government.

The police officers reportedly told Chimina that they were not ordinary police members and could cause his incarceration.

They (police officers) proceeded to handcuff Chimina before taking him to Nehanda police station where they accused him of illegally demonstrating.

The charges were however later changed to contravening COVID-19 regulations following the intervention of his lawyer before he was asked to pay a fine.