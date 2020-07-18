Minister calls for stepped up rural Covid testing

By Nhau Mangirazi

MHONDORO– Mashonaland West resident minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has made a passionate plea to have rural communities in Mhondoro undergo Covid 19 testing.

Her call comes against the background of yet another confirmed death of a Mhondoro-Mubaira district resident early this week.

The first causality of Covid within the province was the mother of former minister Sylvester Nguni’s mother who passed on early this year.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said, ‘We are deeply concerned that villagers in Mhondoro-Mubaira are the worst causalities now. As it stands we must step up efforts to have Mhondoro-Mubaira community tested as we are now recording high numbers of both returnees and local transmission. This is a cause of concern to Government and other stakeholders. We are calling on villagers to be vigilant and be tested as a matter of urgency so that we curb local infections and possible deaths among rural communities,’

Meanwhile, another Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology (CUT) lecturer tested positive to Covid 19 pushing health officials to make contact tracing of his students and other workers that he came into contact with during his lecturers.

Coincidently, CUT premises are adjacent to Chinhoyi Training Centre where some returnees are undergoing quarantine.

Currently, there are 23 returnees who are at the training center. Mashonaland West acting provincial director Doctor Gift Masocha confirmed to the press that they are investigating the case.

Masocha said, ‘‘Yes it is true that we had one lecturer from CUT who tested positive to Covid 19. He underwent tested at Parerenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Unfortunately, he had lectures with different students on Thursday and Friday last week. We are now making contact tracing of his students of which we have managed to get hold of at least fourteen of his students as well as workers. We will be tracking down number some students that he was teaching,’

CUT is the state university that was re-opened during Covid 19 lockdown.

Zimbabwe has seen a surge of infections that has surpassed over 1000 and 23 deaths.