Mixed feelings towards SABC’s new editorial structure

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected the newly launched South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) editorial structure and calls for its immediate review.

In the new Editorial Policy, the Group Executive of News and Current Affairs is the Editor-In-Chief. Previously the Chief Executive Officer also held this responsibility.

In a statement, the EFF says, “Over seven days ago, the SABC launched a new editorial structure related to its general recovery strategy. In this new structure, the SABC designates the Head of News as the Editor-in-Chief. This is not only senseless but it will result in even more instability in the newsroom.”

The party further says the SABC has essentially abandoned the upward referral which has been in place since it became a public broadcaster in 1994.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) welcomed the launch of the SABC’s editorial policies, especially clarification that editorial decision making now rests with the Head of News, as this helps limit outside influence at the public broadcaster.

The forum says it is happy that the post is now officially designated as Editor-in-Chief.

SANEF says it notes the rationale behind the amendments being to strengthen editorial controls and accountability

