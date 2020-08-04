Mnangagwa vows to ‘flush out bad apples’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given a stark warning to opposition figures and human rights campaigners amid growing uproar over corruption and economic mismanagement.

In a televised address on Tuesday morning, the president condemned the “machinations of destructive, terrorist opposition groupings”.

“Those who promote hate and disharmony will never win. The bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and to weaken our systems will be flushed out. Good shall triumph over evil,” he said.

Opposition supporters and activists had last week called for anti-government protests, but security agencies ordered people to stay indoors. Some activists including Booker-longlisted author Tsitsi Dangarembga were arrested and later released on bail.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights say more than 60 people have been detained.

Mr Mnangagwa in his speech said “security services will continue to carry out their duties with appropriate astuteness and resolve”.

“We shall overcome attempts at destabilisation of our society by the few rogue Zimbabweans acting in league with foreign detractors,” he said.

BBC