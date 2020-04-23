‘Most Zim COVID-19 cases imported from UK’- Health official

By Lynette Manzini

Nearly fifty percent of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in Zimbabwe have been imported into the country with majority of them originating from travellers coming from the United Kingdom, it has emerged.

Despite COVID-19 emerging from Wuhan China late 2019 no cases recorded in Zimbabwe have been linked with travellers coming from China or nationalities from that country, despite social media rumours suggesting locally based Chinese nationals were succumbing to the virus.

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe are currently at 28 cases and 4 deaths.

Speaking during day two of the Media Webinar on National Response to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe-the deputy director for Epidemiology and Disease Control in the ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Isaac Phiri highlighted that most positive cases recorded were imported or linked to imported cases.

“13 positive local COVID19 cases were imported with 14 local transmissions linked to the imported cases.”

However, the ministry is still investigating how Case 28 who succumbed to the virus acquired it as she had no previous travel history outside the country.

“Nine cases were imported from the UK contributing to majority of the cases, two from the US, one from France and one of the Arab Emirates,” Dr Phiri said.

Dr Phiri further disaggregated that the according to the number of cases in provinces, sex and age.

“Fifteen of the positive cases are male and 13 cases female.”

“Fifteen cases are within the age group of 21-40 years of ages and seven are with the age group of 41-60 years of age.”

Despite the elderly facing a greater risk of acquiring the virus, the information shared by the ministry reinforces the World Health Organisation Director General’s warning suggesting that the youths are not invincible as the virus could get them hospitalized or worse still, kill them.