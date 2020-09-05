Motlanthe is worried by unending SA violence

African National Congress former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe says not much has been done to understand why violence is persisting and escalating since the end of apartheid in 1994. Motlanthe was delivering a keynote address at the virtual political lecture commemorating 28 years since the Bisho Massacre.

The lecture was hosted by the ANC in the Eastern Cape under the theme: “Revolutionary Theory and Morality”.

Motlanthe says even the advent of democracy is not enough to erase the deeply entrenched culture of violence produced by years of oppression.

” This continuing of violence in South Africa today is a glaring expression of our failures as we remember and commemorate the lives lost in Marikana, Life Esidimeni, Gender- Based-Violence and femicide. We remember Uyinene Mrwetyana, Lumka, Micheal Komape and other children who died in school pit latrines, the shooting of young Nathaniel Julies, Collins Khoza and the list sadly goes on,” says Motlanthe.

In Zimbabwe former President Motlanthe led a commission of inquiry into post 2018 election violence which resulted in the death of six people at the hands of armed soldiers

SABC