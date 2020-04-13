MP, activist demand safety nets to cushion vulnerable people during #COVID-19 national lockdown

By Court Reporter

A LEGISLATOR and a human rights activist have hauled President

Emmerson Mnangagwa and some of his lieutenants to court seeking an

order compelling government to provide safety nets and subsidies to

vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe during the duration of the National

Lockdown.

In an application filed at High Court on Wednesday 8 April 2020,

Harare North constituency legislator Allan Norman Markham and Mfundo

Mlilo, a human rights activist, want the court to order President

Mnangagwa, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube,

Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo and Local Government,

Rural and Urban Development Minister July Moyo to enact some

regulations that support the limitation of movement of people by

providing subsidies in the form of food, cash handouts and water so as

to meet the objectives of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, Public

Heath, (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National

Lockdown) Order, 2020.

Markham and Mlilo, who are represented by Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights, said while it was just and equitable that

Health and Child Care Minister Moyo issued regulations that limit the

movement of people from their homes for 21 days as Statutory

Instrument 83 of 2020, Public Heath, (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment

and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020 has done, however

without provision of safety nets, the aims of Statutory Instrument 83

of 2020, Public Heath, (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and

Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020, are rendered less

effective and detrimental to the citizens’ right to life and health

care.

Restricting movement without providing for safety nets, Markham and

Mlilo argued, threatens the right to life and to health care to the

extent that such is an abdication by the state on its duty to protect

citizens in terms of the Constitution and international covenants and

instruments as well as customary international law, which places a

duty and responsibility on the state to protect its citizens from

pandemics.

Markham and Mlilo protested that government has failed to pass

regulations that provide distress relief and social protection

provisions to vulnerable communities, informal traders, unemployed

persons to support the implementation of Statutory Instrument 83 of

2020, Public Heath, (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment)

(National Lockdown) Order, 2020, hence the High Court should compel it

to prescribe through a Statutory Instrument, the provision by

government of food, monetary handouts and provision of water.

The legislator and activist want government to be ordered to pass

regulations and enforce such regulations that provide for emergency

relief in the form of door to door food handouts, cash handouts, water

deliveries and other related provisions that sustain the livelihoods

of affected communities during the National Lockdown period.