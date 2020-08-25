MTN rolls out new region-specific data bundles

MTN has introduced a new range of ‘town-specific’ data-bundles that aim to give prepaid customers data that will suit their needs and budgets.

“At MTN we are committed to offering our customers increasingly personalised, and relevant, products and services. We understand that everyone is different, with vastly different circumstances, particularly at this time, and we will continue to do our utmost best to cater to every single one of our customers,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive: Corporate Affairs at MTN South Africa.

“The aim with this product is not only to get – and keep – more people connected to family, friends, passions, entertainment, networking and job opportunities, it is also a way to address customer needs on a personal and community-level; ensuring that no one is left behind as we move towards an increasingly modern, connected life and burgeoning digital economy.”

Here’s a closer look at examples of bundles now available in 85 townships and suburbs across South Africa:

500MB daily at R10

1GB for 7 days at R19

1.5GB for 7 days for R30

2GB for 7 days at R50

The MTN MyTown Offers are available for prepaid customers only.

MTN Appoints New Group CEO

MTN has appointed Ralph Mupita as the new group CEO, effective from 1 September 2020. He succeeds Rob Shuter who is due to step down on 31 August. Mupita is currently the telco’s chief financial officer, and there is no word just yet on who is due to take up this position.

“Ralph has served as the MTN Group CFO since April 2017 and has played a critical role in the development and execution of the group’s strategy, capital allocation processes, financial performance as well as in the resolution of a number of complex regulatory matters,” says MTN in a statement.

“Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”

Mupita will be supported by Shuter as and when needed until his fixed-term contract ends in 2021.

ITNews Africa