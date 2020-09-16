‘Mwonzora is without honour in his own province’

By Felix Matasva

MUTARE— MDC Alliance Manicaland province has vowed to support its leader Nelson Chamisa despite the current turbulence which has left the biggest opposition movement facing an identity crisis with structures and supporters alike caught in the confusion.

The MDC has been torn between the Chamisa led Alliance and the Thokozani Khupe ‘T’ which has been endorsed by the Supreme Court as the legitimate party.

Khupe has managed to get support from former Chamisa allies among them Douglas Mwonzora, Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri.

Khupe, through Mwonzora, have declared war on all Chamisa allies with some being send to the guillotine for refusing to recognize Khupe as the legitimate leader.

MDC Alliance Manicaland provincial chairperson and former chief whip, who was recalled by Khupe in May, said that his province stands fully behind Chamisa and his executive is implementing programmes to strengthen the party in the province.

“Manicaland is fully behind president Chamisa. We will not waver on our resolve. We have been betrayed but we will not look back. We are moving forward with the people’s movement.

“We have been doing programmes with our grass root structures and our people believe it is only Chamisa who has the ability to move the country forward.

“There are some people who decided to be bought and betray the people’s struggle but we will not be forced to work with them.

“We are rallying our people to get ready for 2023. We are very clear on our position. Chamisa is our president and no court can ever impose a leader on us,” said Mutseyami.

He said Mwonzora will not get any support from Manicaland even though it is his home province.

“Every leader should be proud to be supported by people from his home but if you do not have that then u are as good as lost. Mwonzora is from here but we will not support him because he is lost. We do not follow a blind person.

“They may have recalled us from Parliament for supporting our president but in the end the people’s voices can never be silenced,” said Mutseyami.

TellZim