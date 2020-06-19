Outcry over Byo mayor’s land offer

By Nqobile Tshili

THERE has been a public outcry after the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) offered the Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni 3,5 hectares of agricultural land in Lower Rangemore under a 25-year lease at $165 per month rent.

Residents accused the local authority officials of abusing privileges and parcelling out land to cronies at what they described as ridiculously low rentals.

However, some agronomists have argued that the council rentals are much higher than those charged for State agricultural land leases.

Some residents have widely circulated on social media an advert confirming the 25-year land lease being offered to Clr Mguni, arguing that it is tantamount to corruption.

According to the notice flighted on May 29, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube revealed that that Clr Mguni has been offered a land lease in Rangemore for agricultural purposes on plot Lot 3 of Lot 3 Lower Rangemore.

The lease is for an initial 25-year period while monthly rentals are pegged at $165, subject to review.

The notice states that residents objecting to the proposed lease should submit their written submissions at Tower Block by end of today at the Director of Housing and Community Services offices.

The land should only be used for agricultural purposes.

Chronicle