PAC loses its sole MP status in the SA National Assembly

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has lost its status in the National Assembly after its President Mzwanele Nyhontso has been suspended with immediate effect. The party has one seat in parliament.

In a carefully worded statement, National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise says upon receiving a letter from Phillip Dhlamini – a representative of the PAC – informing her about the Supreme Court of Appeal’s directions, she decided to cancel his membership.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explains, “She has just acted according to the Constitution by effecting that party’s decision to change its representation in parliament by removing its sole MP Mr Nyhontso.

He adds, “While some within the PAC have sought to question the Speaker’s action and her integrity in this matter which is unfortunate, the Speaker has acted fairly with impartiality and what is required under the law and refusing to get involved in the internal battles within the PAC.”

SABC