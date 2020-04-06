Pay tithes and offerings during lockdown Prophet Bushiri urges female followers

Banking details of the church are seen appearing on the video, as Bushiri implores his followers to give their offerings.

“I want you to put your offering in the church account. Put your seed, put your tithe, don’t hesitate. Don’t listen to the devil. Don’t listen to what people say. Don’t listen to what your man says. Listen to what God says…”

Twitter users were mainly shocked by Bushiri telling his followers, particularly females, to not listen to what their men say and pay their offerings and tithes.

“Did he say don’t listen to what your man is saying?,” asked @Queen_Pardo.

@vittomohlanka tweeted, “”A whole prophet says you shouldn’t listen to your husband, yet the husband is the head of the house according to the Bible… this one doesn’t have compassion. We’re in a middle of a crisis, economy-wise but he’s still milking people.”

@Madumetja_SoLo said, “Bushiri is playing a dangerous game with people’s wives now.”

@Lostris_KT.JNR_3000 said: ” It would’ve have been nice if he donated money not this thing of sucking people’s lives who are about to lose their jobs in a few weeks”.

