Police chief pays for ZRP misdemeanors

A HARARE Magistrate has ordered Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)

Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to pay more than RTGS$50 000 to a

Mazowe man as compensation for damages to his vehicle, which was burnt

to ashes in 2019 by some law enforcement agents, who were evicting

illegal miners at Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, in Mashonaland Central

province.

Philemon Jijita, who runs a tuckshop at Masasa Farm in Mazowe sued

Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe

Kazembe in December 2019 for payment of damages to his property after

some ZRP members burnt down his immobile Nissan Hi-Rider vehicle in

May 2019, which was parked at the farm as it had some flat tyres.

Jijita’s vehicle caught fire when ZRP members burnt some housing

structures, cabins and some grass structures that were close to his

car.

His pleas to restrain the police officers fell on deaf ears as the law

enforcement agents ordered him to move away.

With the assistance of Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, Jijita sued Matanga and Kazembe demanding compensation

for the damage caused to his vehicle.

During trial before Magistrate Dhliwayo, Chinopfukutwa argued that

Jijita suffered severe shock and trauma at witnessing his vehicle

being wantonly burnt down by ZRP officers without reasonable

justification.

This resulted in Magistrate Dhliwayo ordering Matanga and Kazembe to

pay RTGS$56 640 as compensation for special damages to Jijita’s

property.