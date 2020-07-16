Police target Namatai again as High Court ends detention of opposition councillor

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) members on Wednesday 15 July 2020

arrested Namatai Kwekweza, a pro-democracy campaigner and charged herwith participating in a gathering with intent to promote public

violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry.

The 22 year-old Kwekweza, who is represented by Nontokozo

Tachiona-Dube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) was arrested together with Youngerson Matete and Prince Gora by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members in central Harare and charged with contravening section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act after they allegedly staged a protest at Parliament Building against some proposed amendments to the Constitution.

This is the second time in less than one month that Kwekweza has been

arrested by ZRP members after she was apprehended on Friday 19 June

2020 and charged with contravening section 37(1)(b) of the Criminal

Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Kwekweza, who is a member of WeLead Organisation and is out of custody

on RTGS$3 000 bail and Vongai Zimudzi aged 23 years and who is a

member of Section 20 Organisation, were accused of gathering at the

New Government Complex in Harare, where they intended to hand over a

petition to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Hon.

Ziyambi Ziyambi in which they were protesting against the holding of

some public hearings into the proposed constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo on

Wednesday 15 July 2020 set free Godfrey Kurauone, the Councillor for

Ward 4 in Masvingo Urban constituency, on RTGS$1 000 bail after he had

been languishing in remand prison for nine days.

Kurauone, who is represented by Martin Mureri of ZLHR was arrested by

ZRP members on Monday 6 July 2020 and charged with undermining

authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa as defined in

section 33(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Kurauone, who serves as the MDC-Alliance party Youth Assembly’s

National Organising Secretary, was ordered to report once a month at

Masvingo Central Police Station.