Prayers for SA trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi as coronavirus lands him in hospital

“Corola have [sic] finally met its match, stands no chance, none whatsoever. It’s going to be defeated. It’s going to be chased out of this body. Is going to die outside. We are made of a sterner stuff and we will be the last to stand. It will fall. It must fall. It will fall,” said Vavi.

While some Twitter users wished Vavi a speedy recovery and others promised to pray for him, one took on Jim for having “took time to release the statement”.

“Vavi has been admitted ‘this evening I was directly involved and aware about the process him and his family deserve privacy and I talk only when it’s necessary keep your politics of time to yourself we wish him speed recovery,” responded Jim

Sowetan