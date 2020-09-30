Pro democracy activist acquitted over July solo protest

BULAWAYO Magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Monday 28 September 2020

acquitted Muzingaye Thaka, a 22 year-old pro-democracy campaigner, who

had been on trial after he was arrested in July for allegedly

embarking on a one-man protest against the arrest and detention of

freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition Transform

Zimbabwe political party leader Jacob Ngarivhume and also demanding an

end to corruption.

Muzingaye was arrested on 30 July 2020 and charged with inciting

public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly inciting public violence,

when he was carrying a placard written “Free Hopewell and Jacob,

journalism is not a crime, kasifuni bumbulu, sesidiniwe, we are tired,

we deserve better. Stop corruption. We want better. Stop police

brutality, we want better. Respect the Constitution. We want a living

wage, free Zimbabwe.”

Muzingaye was acquitted at the close of the prosecution case after his

lawyer Lison Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights applied for

discharge arguing that the pro-democracy campaigner had not committed

an offence warranting him to be put on trial.

Magistrate Mjanja ruled that prosecutors dismally failed to prove the

offence during trial and that police officers who arrested Muzingaye

were overzealous and acted prematurely in apprehending him.

Apart from Muzingaye, several people across the country are appearing

in court facing similar charges as the Bulawayo-based pro-democracy

campaigner after they were arrested in July and early August for

allegedly protesting against the detention of Chin’ono and Ngaruvhume

and also demanding that government takes action on rampant corruption

in Zimbabwe.