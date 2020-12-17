Public outcry over Gweru Grade 7 pupil brutal murder

By Stephen Chadenga

Many Gweru residents and women activists have taken to social media

platforms registering their anger over the death of 12 year old

Natasha Manunure particularly at a time commemorations to mark 16 days

of activism against gender based violence were underway.

Natasha Manunure, a Grade 7 pupil at Sandara Primary School in Gweru was last Tuesday fatally stoned by a man suspected to be mentally ill.

The man, who was only identified as Derick in court used to roam the

streets of Gweru assaulting girls and women with stones.

A Gweru magistrate has since ruled that accused should be mentally

examined by two doctors while in custody at Hwahwa Prison before his

re-appearance in court on December 23.

Several women said they had on several occasions reported Derick to

the police over his conduct but were “surprised to continue seeing him

roaming the streets.”

“I think the police let us down on this issue and I am also a victim

after this man assaulted me. When I reported the matter I was simply

told he was mentally challenged,” a journalist, Evidence Chipadza

posted on a media practitioners Whatsapp group.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe Midlands coordinator, Vimbai

Nhutsve-Musengi posted on the same group saying she once reported the

same man but “no action was taken by the police.”

Many said people like Derick who recklessly end the life of minors and

in particular girls should “be hanged.”

But others however blamed government for failing to rehabilitate

mentally ill people saying they should be confined to institutions to

avoid such tragedies.

Midlands police have since appealed to members of the public with

mentally unstable relatives to ensure they are on medication with

their movements constantly monitored.

Acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Ethel Mukwende made the plea

following Tuesday’s tragic incident.

“As police we are appealing to members of the public with mentally

challenged relatives to make sure that they are on medical

treatment,”Mukwende said.

“They should ensure that (their mentally unstable relatives) are

taking medication as prescribed by doctors as well as monitoring their

movements.”

In recent years there have been numerous reports of murder committed

by mentally unstable people especially against family members.