Rights group rescues couple jailed over Mnangagwa’s false death report

A BEITBRIDGE couple has been released from prison after Zimbabwe

Republic Police (ZRP) members arrested and charged the duo with

publishing or communicating falsehoods by sharing a message on a

WhatsApp group stating that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had died

after being administered a vaccine to treat him of coronavirus.

The couple, Vongai Nomatter Chiminya aged 20 years and Devine Panashe

Maregere also aged 20 years, were on Friday 29 January 2021 ordered to

pay RTGS$15 000 bail each by Beitbridge Magistrate Toendepi Zhou and

ordered not to post any material on social media to do with government

business.

Prosecutors told Magistrate Zhou that the couple on Tuesday 26 January

2021 unlawfully and intentionally forwarded an audio message to each

other and later on, on a WhatsApp group alleging that President

Mnangagwa had died on Monday 25 January 2021 as a result of a COVID-19

vaccination, which was administered to him at his ruling ZANU PF party

headquarters.

The couple was charged with publishing or communicating false

statements prejudicial to the state as defined in section 31(a)(i) of

the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chiminya, prosecutors alleged, first received the audio message on her

mobile phone number after it had been shared on a WhatsApp group

titled “Ruwadzano Rwemadzimai” by a person only identified as Molly,

who used a South African registered sim card.

Chiminya reportedly forwarded the message to her husband, who later on

circulated the same message on a WhatsApp group titled “Agents and

Runners, Beitbridge”.

Prosecutors said Chiminya, who is unemployed and Maregere, who is

employed as a “runner” at Express Best Clearing Company, had no lawful

right to act in the manner which they allegedly did.

After arresting the couple, ZRP members confiscated their mobile phone

handsets, which will be used as exhibits during their trial.

The couple returns to court on 5 March 2021.