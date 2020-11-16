River Valley shines at Megafest awards

By Stephen Chadenga

Perennial award winning property developer, River Valley Properties recently bagged accolades at the Megafest Midlands awards held in Gweru.

The company scooped the Most Responsive to Covid-19 Platinum, Excellence of the Year Gold Winner and with River Valley chairman, engineer Mncedisi Dube winning the Strategic Leader of the Year award.

To add to its cap the property developer also won the Most Responsive to Covid-19 Organisation of the Year at the Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe and Environment Management Agency Masvingo-Midlands awards held in Zvishavane.

River Valley is renowned for providing housing to hundreds of thousands of low income earners not only in the Midlands province but the rest of the country.

Engineer Dube, who is not new to winning business awards said being a strategic leader was key for organisations to remain operational in the face of the economic challenges facing the country.

“We have economic challenges hence there is need for the business people to think outside the box and restrategise,”said Dube.

He also said companies needed to play an active role particularly during this period where the whole world is facing the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 River Valley has assisted thousands of less privileged people in the province through the provision of food hampers and protective clothing among other basic necessities.

The company has also provided fresh water through bowsers to residents in Gweru who face challenges in accessing potable water.