‘Rundown Zvishavane Hospital a disgrace’

…Mimosa gets credit for coronavirus fight

By Exsto Makunzva

ZVISHAVANE – The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavhima has attacked the company which leases Shabanie Mine Hospital for betraying the district’s efforts to fight coronavirus by presiding over a collapsed facility.

Mavhima criticised the shambolic state of the hospital while addressing the Zvishavane District COVID-19 Taskforce at Pote Hill Hotel after touring Shabanie Mine Hospital which is leased to Nectar Care and Zvishavane District Hospital.

Mavhima, who is also the Midlands Provincial COVID-19 Taskforce chairperson, had no kind words for Nectar Care, which trades as CellMed Clinic, accusing it of mismanaging the health facility.

“What I have seen at Shabanie Mine Hospital is pathetic; the facility is just in a state of neglect. The district taskforce should have used the powers invested in them to correct this. How can someone who is renting a government facility delay a government programme when we face a pandemic? How can a CEO in Harare be allowed to delay a government program? Shabanie Mine is government property under ZMDC,” said Mavhima.

He had asked Doctor-in-Charge Conford Gweme why they did not refurbish the facility in time, and the response was that they were waiting for a go ahead from their Harare-based CEO.

Mavhima, however, was full of praise for Mimosa mining company which has invested considerable resources to build a well-maintained private ward at Zvishavane District Hospital which has been selected as the isolation and treatment centre for the district.

After touring and assessing the rooms in the ward, Mavhima said he was satisfied that it met the set standards.

Mavhima led a tour of the facility as part of the assessment of the district’s preparedness to deal with a potential Covid-19.

“I am really impressed by what I have seen here. I thank Mimosa Mining Company for extending their helping hand. The company is doing a splendid job not only in Zvishavane but in other provinces.

“What I have seen here matches the standard of modern hospitals. Murowa Diamonds is lagging behind in as far as community development is concerned,” said Mavhima.

The district taskforce also identified Lundi Clinic as another an isolation and treatment centre while Dadaya Training Centre was identified as a quarantine centre.

Mavhima instructed Runde Rural District Council (RDC) to use money allocated by the national government through the devolution disbursements to improve health facilities.

District taskforce chairperson, Dr Tapiwa Maurai said still faced challenges in making sure everybody abide by the lockdown restrictions.

“When the subsidized mealie-meal is delivered to the shops, people flock to town to queue for the commodity and no distance is maintained in the queues,” said Maurai.

