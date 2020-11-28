SA reports 3 198 new coronavirus cases on Saturday

The total number of deaths in SA is 21 439 and the total number of recoveries is 723 347.

South Africa has reported 3 198 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 61 more related deaths, according to the health ministry’s latest data.

The country now has a cumulative total of 785 139 confirmed cases with a total of 21 439 deaths. The recoveries stand at 723 347.

Eastern Cape records 26 more deaths on Saturday, followed by Western Cape 15, KwaZulu-Natal 12, Limpopo 7 and Gauteng 1.

SABC