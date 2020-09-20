SA to move down to lockdown Alert Level 1 at midnight

South Africa will officially move to alert Level 1 of the nationwide lockdown in a few hours’ time. From Sunday midnight, more regulations will be eased allowing South Africans to further start adjusting to the ‘ new normal.’

Only one industry remains banned entirely and that is the night club industry.

The overnight curfew will be shortened and will now begin at midnight until 4AM.

Alcohol will be sold every weekday until 5PM, but will not be sold on a weekend. It will be available up to midnight in bars, taverns, restaurants and pubs.

The number of people at any venue may not exceed 50% of its capacity.

Outdoor events are allowed with a maximum of 500 people and indoor gatherings with a maximum of 250 people.

A maximum of 100 people are now allowed at a funeral but night vigils are still banned.

It is still mandatory to wear a mask when in public and adhere to social distancing.

On Saturday, Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced international travel in the continent will be allowed to and from all countries when the country enters Alert Level 1.

However, travel to countries outside the African continent with high COVID-19 infection rates remains prohibited.

“International travel in the continent will be allowed to all countries and from all countries. There will be a schedule of countries where the infections are high who will not be allowed temporarily until such time that their infections come under control, but generally, it is allowed except for those countries who will have high infections,” Dlamini-Zuma said

SABC