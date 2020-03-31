Sakunda defends itself against resident’s fears of establishing coronavirus medical clinic in residential suburb

SAKUNDA Holdings says it will take proper mechanisms and standard

measures in the construction of a medical facility to cater for some

patients suffering from coronavirus in order not to endanger the lives

of some residents living in Mt Pleasant suburb.

Sakunda Holdings made the undertaking in response to an urgent chamber

application filed on Saturday 28 March 2020 by Roger Stringer, a

resident of Mt Pleasant suburb in Harare, seeking an order to stop the

establishment of a medical facility in a residential suburb to cater

for some people suffering from the deadly coronavirus.

In an application filed at the High Court, Stringer, who was

represented by Jeremiah Bamu and Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for

Human Rights, protested against the renovation and upgrading of Rock

Foundation Medical Facility, which according to media reports is being

turned into an isolation centre for the admission and management of

people suffering from coronavirus by Sakunda Holdings and Health and

Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Stringer, who resides at a property that is adjacent to the medical

facility is apprehensive that he is being exposed to a greater risk of

contracting coronavirus should the medical facility be used for the

admission of some patients and that his right to an environment that

is not harmful to his health or well-being is about to be violated.

The Harare resident argued that Sakunda Holdings and Moyo are not

authorised by law to violate his entitlement to the protection of the

law in relation to the role of the local authority in managing

infectious diseases and the right to be consulted afforded to

residents in Mt Pleasant suburb.

He argued that no measures have been or are being put in place to

minimise the exposure of himself, his family and other residents

brought upon by the use of such a facility as a referral centre for an

infectious disease.

Stringer said the site for the medical facility is connected to a

reticulated sewer main across Norfolk road in Mt Pleasant suburb which

is intertwined with water supply and with the same sewer reticulation

mains which service his household and therefore puts himself and his

family at greater risk of contracting the highly infectious

coronavirus.

Stringer said Sakunda Holdings and Moyo can make use of some

established facilities for infectious diseases such as Wilkins

Hospital and Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital which are all

run by City of Harare for the admission and management of patients

diagnosed with coronavirus and of which these facilities have not been

proved to be inadequate for the purposes of containing the deadly

outbreak.

But in a notice of opposition, Sakunda Holdings tried to ally

Stringer’s fears by claiming that his close proximity to the medical

facility does not endanger him and his family.

Sakunda Holdings, represented by Norman Chimuka and Nigel Sithole

argued that Stringer’s fears should not be allowed to stand in the way

of a public project.

In setting up the medical facility, Sakunda Holdings claimed that it

was assisting and augmenting government’s efforts to fight coronavirus

out rightly on a charity basis and for the public good and nothing

more while the public stands to benefit from services offered by the

medical facility.

Rock Foundation Medical Centre, Sakunda Holdings argued, will be

operated in a manner that does not endanger Stringer and his family

and had put in place facilities and experts to avert the spread of

coronavirus within the vicinity of the medical facility.

Sakunda Holdings also denied being in any form of partnership with

Ministry of Health and Child Care to upgrade Rock Foundation Medical

Centre, but was doing it for God and not for any profit making

purpose.

Moyo, the Health and Child Care Minister, was given up to the end of

day on Monday 30 March 2020 to file his opposing papers as he had not

done so when High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou heard the matter on

Sunday 29 March 2020 with his lawyer advising the court that he could

not locate the Minister hence he needed to be given more time to

ascertain the whereabouts of Moyo before filing his papers.

Justice Zhou is expected to hand down his ruling on Tuesday 31 March 2020.