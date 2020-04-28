SA’s COVID-19 cases rise to 4 793, three more deaths

The number of cases has risen from 4546 on Sunday to 4793. The Western Cape has the most cases with 1737, followed by Gauteng with 1353 cases. A statement released by the Department of Health reveals that the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga have the least number of cases with 17 and 26 cases, respectively.

So far, there 178 470 tests have been conducted, 9 827 of which were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health also confirmed the death of three more people, two from the Western Cape and one from KwaZulu-Natal. The total number of deaths stands at 90.

“The cases were: a 79-year-old male who presented with shortness of breath and chest pain. His comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and cardiac disease (WC). A 58-year-old male who presented with imminent cardiovascular arrest. He was a person living with HIV and had obesity (WC). A 54-year-old male who presented with respiratory distress. He had underlying diabetes.”

The department has conveyed its condolences to the families of the deceased and has thanked healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.

Meanwhile, officials from the department participated in a virtual ‘grand ward round’ with over 400 participants including provincial MECs, HODs, clinicians, epidemiological and infectious disease experts.

“We discussed some interesting cases and unusual presentations. As we continue to learn more about COVID-19, it is especially important to stay in touch with the frontline workers to better understand the inner workings of treating individual patients. It was a fascinating session that has certainly contributed immensely to the body of work that ensures increased medical precision.”

SABC