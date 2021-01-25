Security guard reports Biti’s death threat and persecution to police

HUMAN rights lawyers on Saturday 23 January 2021 accompanied a

security guard, who filed a report at Milton Park Police Station on

behalf of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) member and Harare

East legislator Hon. Tendai Biti after he received some deaths threats

and was subjected to abuse, harassment and intimidation.

The security guard was accompanied to Milton Park Police Station by

Gift Mtisi and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR, where he filed the

report which was recorded under RRB Number 4451978 about threats of

arson and assault.

The security guard took action after some unidentified people affixed

some card board boxes containing threatening and abusive messages at

Biti Law Chambers in Milton Park suburb in Harare.

Some of the messages read; “You are a murderer Tendai Biti”, “Office

of a rightful stupid Biti”, “After inviting sanctions you now

celebrate deaths”.

Hon. Biti received some death threats on his mobile phone number

following a heated telephone conversation with a person who identified

himself as Gakanje, who quizzed the human rights lawyer and opposition

MDC-Alliance Vice President for allegedly criticising government on

Twitter on its failure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gakanje also sent some messages to Hon. Biti threatening to visit his

office and residence to assault the human rights lawyer.

After filing the report, three Zimbabwe Republic Police members from

Milton Park Police Station visited Biti Law Chambers in Milton Park

suburb in Harare, where they collected some placards which were stuck

at the law firm’s gate and also recorded some messages which were sent

to Biti by Gakanje.