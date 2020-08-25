Sikhala exposes grim Chikurubi prison conditions

ZENGEZA West constituency legislator Hon. Job Sikhala on Monday 24

August 2020 laid bare the grim conditions prevailing at Chikurubi

Maximum Security Prison where he alleged that prisoners were dying

after contracting coronavirus while detained at the notorious prison.

Through his lawyers Jeremiah Bamu, Advocate Eric Matinenga and

Harrison Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Hon. Sikhala, who was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Friday 21 August 2020 and charged with incitement to commit public violence,

told Magistrate Lazini Ncube that some inmates were dying in prison

after contracting coronavirus.

Hon. Sikhala, who is detained in the D class section at Chikurubi

Maximum Security Prison, which is reserved for some convicted people

currently serving their prison sentences, protested that prison guards

were ill-treating him and singled out two officers namely George

Mutimbanyoka, the Officer In Charge of Chikurubi Maximum Security

Prison and a junior officer only identified as Murima who told him

that he will die in prison.

Mutimbanyoka, Hon. Sikhala said, had asked him to advise prison guards

about the identity of his next of kin so as to inform the person as he

would die while detained in prison.

The Zengeza West legislator said he was being detained while

handcuffed and in leg irons without personal protective equipment and

asked the court that he be detained elsewhere other than Chikurubi

Maximum Security Prison.

This ill-treatment by prison officers, Hon. Sikhala said, was a

transgression of his fundamental rights.

In response, Magistrate Ncube said the complaints by Sikhala were

serious as they affect every inmate’s health and ordered the state to

conduct investigations into the state of conditions at Chikurubi

Maximum Security Prison and to furnish the court with a report.

The 48 year-old Hon. Sikhala returns to court on Wednesday 26 August

2020 when Magistrate Ncube will hand down his ruling on his

application challenging his placement on remand. Through his

application, Hon. Sikhala is arguing that he did not commit an offence

warranting to be arrested and detained through recording and

circulating the alleged videos as he was exercising his constitutional

rights to freedom of expression and petition.

Hon. Sikhala was arrested on Friday 21 August 2020 and charged with

incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a)

as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act.

He was also charged with incitement to commit public violence as

defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act or alternatively incitement to

participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence,

breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers alleged that the Zengeza West constituency legislator

incited people between 1 March 2020 and 21 August 2020 to participate

in public demonstrations that would cause public violence and breach

of peace among people in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2020 and on 31 August

2020 by posting video clips with some inciting messages.

Meanwhile, Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Monday 24 August 2020

denied bail to freelance journalist Hopewell Chinóno, who has been in

detention since 20 July 2020 when he was arrested by ZRP members and

charged with inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson

Mnangagwa’s administration during some planned anti-government

protests.

ZRP members charged Chin’ono with incitement to participate in a

gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or

bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.\

ZRP members also pressed alternative charges of incitement to commit

public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section

36(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The law enforcement agents alleged that Chin’ono, who is represented

by Advocate Taona Nyamakura, Gift Mtisi and Douglas Coltart of ZLHR,

allegedly posted various messages on his Twitter account using the

handle @daddyhope between May 2020 and July 2020 calling upon

Zimbabweans across the country to engage in acts of public violence

against the government on 31 July 2020.

The journalist allegedly posted several messages on Twitter which

read; “@Ngarivhume and many others have come to put their hands up and

said they will lead anti-looting demo on 31 July”, “Zimbabwe will

never be free from looters through elections it is just a waste of

time” and “If you feel like shouting#zanuPFMustGo and Mnangagwa and

his regime has failed, how they will go will be determined by history

and yet Mnangagwa refuses change will come by any means.”

ZRP members alleged that by posting such messages Chin’ono intended to

disturb the peace, security or order of the public.

This is the third time that Chinóno has been denied bail after the

first two unsuccessful bids before Magistrate Nduna in July and before

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Besides Chinóno, Harare Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe on Friday 21

August 2020 denied bail for the third time to Transform Zimbabwe party

leader Jacob Ngarivhume, who has been in jail for more than one month

after he was arrested on 20 July 2020.

Magistrate Utahwashe said Ngarivhume, who is represented by Moses

Nkomo of ZLHR, cannot be freed on bail because he was a danger to the

public.

Ngarivhume was arrested by ZRP members on Monday 20 July 2020 and

charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to

promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in

section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as

read with section 37(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act. He was also charged with incitement to commit public

violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a)

of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors alleged that Ngarivhume incited people to revolt against

President Mnangagwa’s administration during some planned

anti-government protests called for 31 July 2020.