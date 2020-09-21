State and non-state actors should embrace and strengthen the ideals of peace-ZLHR

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) joins the rest of the world

in commemorating International Day of Peace with a call for both state

and non-state actors to embrace and strengthen the ideals of peace and

build a safer future for all people in Zimbabwe.

International Day of Peace which is observed around the world every

year on 21 September, is devoted to strengthening principles of peace,

through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

International Day of Peace affords us an opportunity to reflect and

recommit to the sincere undertaking by the United Nations and the

global peoples to promote and safeguard peace throughout the world.

In 2020, International Day of Peace is commemorated under the theme

“Shaping Peace Together.”

The theme could not be more appropriate as it galvanises us all to

implement and respect instruments that enforce values such as peace,

freedom, justice, equality, development and human dignity across

Zimbabwe and the world.

In 2020, we commemorate International Day of Peace when we are

grappling with an unprecedented global health pandemic in the form of

coronavirus, which has thrown the world into turmoil and is

compromising and putting peace at risk.

In Zimbabwe, the devastating social and economic consequences of

coronavirus coupled with the unjust enforcement of national lockdown

measures by government, have brought some forms of violence against

people and robbed them of peace while exposing them to abuse and

violation of several of their basic rights.

Unmeasured enforcement of national lockdown measures has resulted in

the addition of yet another layer of tragedy and depriving people

especially human rights defenders (HRDs) and ordinary citizens who are

perceived as enemies of government from enjoying peace.

It is tragic and regrettable that state and non-state actors continue

to work tirelessly to deny citizens peace and fundamental rights which

were at the core of the struggle for liberation.

Forty years after the attainment of independence, Zimbabwe still

carries the dictatorial hallmarks of erosion of personal liberties,

repression, abductions, enforced disappearances, torture, surveillance

and abuse of the criminal justice system to harass, intimidate and

persecute HRDs and ordinary citizens.

State security agents and other non-state actors aligned to repressive

elements of the old order continue acting with impunity to violate

people’s rights.

Unwarranted harassment and arrests of lawyers, journalists and HRDs

including students for carrying out their professional duties still

continues.

ZLHR condemns the resort to acts of violence by any aggrieved parties

to settle disputes.

Violence, in any form, and by any member of our society violates the

right to personal security provided for in Section 52(a)(i) of the

Constitution, which guarantees the right of every person to freedom

from all forms of violence from public and private sources.

Tolerance of differing opinions is a crucial aspect of democracy and

any violent actions will further limit the right of people to exercise

their constitutionally protected freedoms and rights to demonstrate

and petition, peaceful assembly, expression and association, which are

guaranteed in the Constitution and Zimbabwe’s international human

rights obligations.

Seven years after the enactment of a new Constitution, the process of

national healing remains elusive and the National Peace and

Reconciliation Commission tasked with promoting cohesion, unity and

reconciliation has failed to have any impact or effect.

All these transgressions are the hallmarks of government’s tragic

failure to foster peace in Zimbabwe which should compel and hasten all

of us to commit to re-orienting people’s attitudes towards respect for

the Constitution, national laws, the rule of law as well as to build a

society free of violence, fear, intimidation and hatred.

We must find ways of promoting inclusive approaches to conflict

prevention and ending violence as a pathway for sustaining peace.