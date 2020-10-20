TelOne cheers up elderly, girl children

By Nhau Mangirazi

TelOne last week made donations to Hurungwe Children and Old People’s Homes with a bias towards the girl child through sanitary wear

The donation also included rice, cooking oil, sugar, meal-mealie, face masks, soap, blankets, books, among others things.

Sanitizers were included for some outlying clinics around Hurungwe.

The donation left smiles for mostly girls at the children home as it included sanitary wear.

Of late, mostly rural girls have missed school lessons during monthly periods where many families can forgo buying sanitary pads instead of food on challenges in the country.

TelOne public relations officer Hazel Ndebele said it is part of the telephonic network thrust to help needy communities including those from remote and outlying areas.

Ndebele said, ‘As TelOne we have donated mostly food stuffs, blankets among other things to several needy communities around the country. Today, we are in Hurungwe but we have not left sanitary wear for girl children that are mostly disadvantaged and vulnerable in our societies where they are forgotten to cater for their needs especially sanitary wear that is not considered but is a necessity,’

Mashonaland West resident minister who is also Hurungwe West Member of Parliament Mary Mliswa-Chikoka welcomed the donation saying it will bridge the gap between girls and boys at the center.

She said, ‘The sanitary wear donation is a welcome move especially when it targets the girl child. Some of them have been forced to drop out of school every month during monthly periods and this affects girls’ well-being. Some of them have been forced to use clothes that are cancerous,’

Karoi town council chairperson Abel Matsika called on public and private to institutions to help in securing employment for the affected children currently at the home.

He said, ‘We appeal to both private and public sectors to help out so that we seek a better future for them as when they reach 18 years or after tertiary education, they have to be on their own to start a new life than being at this home. Let us think about their future as well,’

But according to Ndebele, TelOne launched girls’ empowerment program in 2018 that adopts 200 girls from different schools annually for a mentorship programme.

She added, ‘‘The mentorship programme gives the girl child an opportunity for employment shadowing so that they get mentorship from different organizations including at TelOne,’