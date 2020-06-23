Thokozani Khupe recalls nine more MPs

The MDC faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recalled nine more legislators from parliament.

This brings to 13 the number of legislators recalled.

The party’s Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora wrote to Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda advising him to recall them.

Those recalled are: Amos Chibaya (Mkoba) Gweru, Happymore Chidziva (Highfield), Basilia Majaya, Mutarairwa Mugido, Virginia Muradzikwa, Anna Muyambo, Francesca Ncube, Nomathemba Ndlovu and Murisi Zwizwai, the MP for Harare Central.

The recalling of the legislators follows a Supreme Court ruling announcing Dr Thokozani Khupe as the bonafide leader of the country’s largest opposition.