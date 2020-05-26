Tortured abductees charged over lockdown hunger protest
ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Tuesday 26 May 2020 charged three opposition
MDC-Alliance party youth leaders, who are victims of abduction and
torture, with committing public violence after they allegedly
participated in an anti-government protest against hunger during the
national lockdown period.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members on Tuesday 26 May 2020 charged
Harare North legislator Hon. Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and
Netsai Marova with participating in a gathering with intent to promote
public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in
section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and for
contravening section 5(3) (a) as read with section 5(1) of Statutory
Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention,
Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020.
According to ZRP members, Hon. Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova, who are
represented by Jeremiah Bamu of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
(ZLHR), allegedly participated in an illegal demonstration held on 13
May 2020 in Warren Park 1 suburb in which opposition MDC-Alliance
party supporters allegedly staged a flash demonstration protesting
against hunger at a time when the country was under a government
enforced national lockdown.
The decision to press criminal charges against Hon. Mamombe, Chimbiri
and Marova come at a time when the trio is receiving treatment at a
local medical facility following their abduction, disappearance and
torture on 13 May 2020.
To date, no arrests have been made by ZRP of people who abducted,
disappeared and tortured the opposition youth leaders.
Meanwhile, ZRP members on Tuesday 26 May 2020 arrested and charged
Lovejoy Chitengu, the Youth Organising Secretary for the MDC-Alliance
party’s Harare Province with participating in a gathering with intent
to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as
defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act and for contravening section 5(3)(a) as read with section 5(1) of
Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention,
Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020.
The arrest of Chitengu, who is represented by Gift Mtisi of ZLHR,
follows that of Stanley Manyenga, the opposition MDC-Alliance party
Councillor for Ward 23 in Harare, who was arrested on 20 May 2020 on
similar allegations.
Manyenga, who is represented by Mtisi, is accused of participating in
an anti-government demonstration held on 13 May 2020 held at Warren
Park 1 suburb, where he allegedly carried a placard inscribed “Unlock
Us Before We Revolt”.
Manyenga is out of custody after he was granted bail on Friday 22 May 2020.