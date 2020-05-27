“Touch not Maboke” says Mwonzora

By Upenyu Chaota

Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke should be allowed to do his job without any disturbances and any move to suspend him is null and void, Khupe aligned MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has said.

Mwonzora has wasted no time to assert his authority since the Supreme Court judgement took the biggest opposition movement back to its 2014 structures at least on paper.

The Supreme Court faulted the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai for appointing two additional deputies; Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa in 2016 saying the decision was unconstitutional.

The court also ruled that Chamisa’s subsequent rise to the position of MDC-T after the death of Tsvangirai in 2018 was unconstitutional therefore invalid.

With Mwonzora supposedly now running the party affairs, he has moved to reverse all decisions made by Nelson Chamisa who has been declared an illegitimate leader of the MDC-T.

Chamisa had picked a fight with mayor Maboke over his controversial ascendancy to the position which was against the party’s directive.

Chamisa had on numerous occasions and platforms called on Maboke to resign or be recalled but Mwonzora this week told TellZim News that Maboke remains the legitimate mayor of Masvingo.

“The issue of who is legitimate and illegitimate has been addressed. Maboke is our legitimate mayor and he should be allowed to execute his duties without any disturbances.

“Chamisa has no power to recall or fire anyone because he is illegitimate. I am the secretary general and no one will challenge the case of mayor Maboke. We have written to the Local Government minister telling him that our mayors in Victoria Falls, Chegutu and Masvingo should not be disturbed,” said Mwonzora.

