Trio remanded in custody for killing 72- year- old mother

MASVINGO– Three men from Chivi recently appeared before Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze facing allegations of teaming up in killing their 72 – year old mother after accusing her of practicing witchcraft.

The accused Duduzile, Daniel and Bright Tizirai of Makuvire village made their initial appearance in court last week and were remanded in custody to November 22.

It is alleged that on April 05 this year, the three accused brothers approached their now deceased mother, Nyengeterai Tizirai accusing her of causing the death of her daughter -in -law and a dispute ensued.

The trio took the now deceased to Nyaningwe dip-tank, tied her hands with a rope and took turns to assault her using a rubber strip and logs.

A witness is said to have assisted the victim and made a police report after discovering that she was struggling to breathe.

After examination of a post-mortem, results showed that the deceased had succumbed to hemorrhagic shock, blunt trauma and assault.

TellZim News