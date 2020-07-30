Uncertainty grips MPs over COVID-19 infections

By Nhau Mangirazi

HURUNGWE– Some Zimbabwean Members of Parliament (MP) face uncertainty over their health safety as COVID 19 infections surge countrywide.

Speaking during a program Getting in Touch aired by Hurungwe Community Radio on Tuesday MPs from Hurungwe district said although they are safe for now, regular testing will prove reality as public figures.

Hurungwe Proportional Representative Goodlucky Kwaramba welcomed the program that proved citizens have the right to know the health status of policy-makers.

She said they anticipate that they will get tested regularly.

Kwaramba added, ‘‘I am humbled that Hurungwe Community Radio has taken this move to check on us as public figures. However, we are concerned about our safety as we have attended several public meetings. Although we were tested before closure of parliament, it is now imperative that we get regular testing over Covid 19 infections that have claimed many lives countrywide,’ she added.

Magunje MP Cecil Kashiri concurred that the infection of two MPs that forced Leader of the House, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to suspend of parliament business till 25 August was a welcome move.

He said, ‘For now Hurungwe MPs are safe. We are really happy that our community radio initiative has proved to be bridging gap between the communities and leadership. Giving us a chance during a health program proves that we are developmental as communities,’’

Gender Media Connect (GMC) director Abigail Gamanya applauded Hurungwe Community Radio initiative for airing the program.

Gamanya said, ‘As GMC, we are happy that the community radio has taken a bold stance asking MPs regardless of their gender on a health issue that is a global crisis that has been made too local. We appreciate the program that gives voices to women MPs as well’

Zimbabwe parliament business was suspended after two MPs tested positive. However, minister of Lands, Agriculture and Climate Change Perence Shiri became the latest official to succumb to COVID 19 after his driver passed on due to the global infection during the weekend according to media reports.