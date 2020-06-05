Vodacom partners with WITS University to ensure continued online learning

To help students stay on track to successfully complete the 2020 academic year despite not being on campus, Vodacom has partnered with the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) in Johannesburg to keep students connected to higher learning activities.

The network provider says that it has committed to providing each student with a 30GB data bundle to remain connected and continue their education while they are away from campus.

“We can all agree that success begins with education. For many students, remote learning is a challenge as they do not have the means to access online learning materials,” says William Mzimba, Chief Officer for Vodacom Business.

“As remote learning becomes a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodacom Business is proud to partner with WITS to support education and the development of tomorrow’s future business leaders by keeping students connected. Investing in education and improving connectivity plays a key role in fast-tracking our country into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The recurring data bundle provides WITS students with access to learning sites for up to a maximum of 30GB per month. Non-Vodacom ITS students were given the option to purchase a R5 Vodacom sim card and then RICA it at any Vodacom-accredited outlet. To receive this data allocation, students needed to update their new Vodacom phone number as part of their student record with the University.

As part of the package and agreement with the university, Vodacom agreed to reimburse students for the cost of the sim card with airtime to the value of R5.

This offer is valid from 5 June on a rolling month-to-month basis and is made up of 10GB any time URL data to access specific University sites for e-learning and home study, and 20GB night owl data, valid between 00:00 and 04:59 daily. Data bundles will be allocated to students monthly, with the full amount given on the 1st of each month.

IT News Africa