‘We want to bring the benefits of education to the people through community radio’

How do you get information about coronavirus to the wider public and replace fear with knowledge?

In Ghana, a group of young women have taken matters into their own hands by using local community radio programmes to spread correct information.

“We invite [health workers] to come on the radio to talk about the virus… we break it down in local dialects for everybody,” Pearl Nikki Quarmyne, who’s based in Ghana’s central region, told the BBC’s Focus on Africa radio programme.

She is part of the pan-African Campaign for Female Education Association.

“We are a network of young women dedicated to reinvesting the benefits of our education into the community,” she said.