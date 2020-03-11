Young musician sings hope for restive Zim youths

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

An upcoming artiste Tafadzwa Chikwavaire has released a single laden with a message of hope to young Zimbabweans who are agitated with the bedeviling political and economic crisis,especially joblessness.

Speaking to Radio VOP, 25-year-old Chikwavaire says the song ‘ Shingirira’ or persevere,which he collaborated with a South African artiste Lwandile is meant to encourage the youths in Zimbabwe to be resolute despite the challenges they are facing.

“The song Shingirira is all about inspiring young people like me in Zimbabwe who are faced with a myriad of challenges not to flinch but work hard and aspire for better lives.

“Some of the messages in the song are based on my personal testimonies,” said the affable young musician.

Chikwavaire was swayed into music by her mother at an early age.

“My first experiment in music was years back when I was still young after my mother who was a church choir member then encouraged me to be part of an Acappella group at St Peters Anglican Church Mabelreign, Harare,” says Chikwavaire as he goes down the memory lane.

The single Shingirira is among the 5 singles that the youthful musician has done so far since last year .He has worked with producers like Kwekwe-based Legion and now Lloyd Soul.

The former Alfred Beit Primary School and Phoenix College student who attended the same school with high rising Zimdancehall artiste Enzol Ishall believes that music is now a lucrative career to pursue.

“Through exposure I have realised that music is a profession that one can make a living out of it.I am glad to have gone to the same school with Enzol Ishall whose life has changed considerably because of music.

“Recently, one of my inspiration Zimbabwean RnB crooner Garry Mapanzure signed a deal with a UK-based Runabeat Music company,” beams Chikwavaire.

The young musician who idolises American artiste August Alsina is motivated with the recent sponsorship he got from one Mr Jacob Mukamba who is a mining proprietor.

“I am grateful to Mr Mukamba through his company Eager Mines for their sponsorship towards my recording fees and marketing,” signed off the young artiste who also attended Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa.