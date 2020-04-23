ZBC and govt ordered to ensure people living with disabilities access vital information on coronavirus in friendly format

HIGH Court Judge Justice Joseph Mafusire has ordered the state-run

public broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and

government to immediately end the violation of rights of some deaf,

blind and visually impaired people by providing them with information

on the coronavirus epidemic in a format which is accessible to them.

Justice Mafusire granted the order on Monday 20 April 2020 after he

was petitioned by three organisations namely Centre for Disability and

Development Trust, Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and Zimbabwe National League of

the Blind representing people who are visually impaired and Deaf, who

sued government and the state-run ZBC demanding to be provided with

information on coronavirus in a format which is accessible to them.

In the application filed by Denford Halimani and Doug Coltart of

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Centre for Disability and

Development Trust, Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and Zimbabwe National League Of

The Blind argued that given the state of public health emergency and

the national lockdown, there is need for ZBC to have sign language as

part of its programming to enable the Deaf and Hard of Hearing people

to be fully informed about the coronavirus pandemic and continuous

changes effected on compliance with the national lockdown by the

citizens and any subsequent measures taken by government.

The rights of persons with disabilities, Centre for Disability and

Development Trust, Deaf Zimbabwe Trust and Zimbabwe National League Of

The Blind argued, had been infringed by government and ZBC during a

public health emergency crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic

as there was a lack of access to information in a format that is

accessible to persons with disabilities, notably Deaf and Hard of

Hearing people and the blind and partially sighted persons.

In his ruling, Justice Mafusire ordered ZBC to provide

subtitles/captions such as a word for word transcription of the

dialogue) for all pre-recorded programmes and to provide sign language

interpretation for all main bulletins such as lunch time news, 8PM

news and 11 PM on weekdays.

ZBC, Justice Mafusire ruled, should allow Deaf Zimbabwe Trust to

second trained sign language interpreter(s) to the state-run

broadcaster to provide additional sign language interpretation beyond

ZBC’s existing capacity.

The High Court Judge also ordered ZBC to provide sign language

interpretation for all live announcements subject to the state-run

broadcaster receiving sufficient notice and for ZBC to progressively

increase its provision of sign language interpretation for all live

programming including news bulletins.

Justice Mafusire also ordered Information, Publicity and Broadcasting

Services Minister Hon. Monica Mutsvangwa, Health and Child Care

Minister Hon. Obadiah Moyo and Public Service, Labour and Social

Welfare Minister Hon. Paul Mavima, who were cited as respondents to

the application, to immediately cause the production of pamphlets in

Braille and large text with information about coronavirus including

information about the disease itself, how to prevent contracting it,

how and where to access healthcare facilities and emergency contact

details.

Mutsvangwa, Moyo and Mavima, the Judge said, should distribute the

information on coronavirus to visually impaired persons throughout

Zimbabwe including by providing it to Centre for Disability and

Development Trust and Zimbabwe National League of the Blind and any

other organisations representing the interests of visually impaired

and blind persons registered in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour

and Social Welfare’s database and providing the same at all health

care centres.

Mutsvangwa, Moyo and Mavima were ordered to immediately ensure that

all written information related to coronavirus provided by government,

including daily updates, is also made available in formats accessible

to blind and partially sighted persons, including audio recordings of

the content distributable by WhatsApp, and/or readable digital text,

and distributed to the blind and visually impaired persons including

by providing it to Centre for Disability and Development Trust and

Zimbabwe National League of the Blind and organisations representing

the interests of blind and visually impaired persons registered with

the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare’s database.

Moyo, the Health and Child Care Minister, was ordered to ensure that

his ministry’s coronavirus hotlines and centres are staffed with

persons who are equipped to deal with the unique needs of persons with

disabilities including how and where they can receive information

about coronavirus in a format accessible to them.

Mutsvangwa was ordered to immediately issue a statement urging private

entities, including mass media and hospitals, to ensure that any

services they provide to the public relating to coronavirus are

accessible to persons with disabilities including, but not limited to,

urging all private healthcare facilities to provide accessible

information and all news outlets to disseminate information about how

and where persons with disabilities can access information, testing

and treatment for coronavirus.

The Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister was also

ordered to give ZBC sufficient notice of any intended announcements by

government pertaining to coronavirus.