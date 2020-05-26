Zim court sets free journalists after spending four nights in detention

MBARE Magistrate Manase Masiiwa on Tuesday 26 May 2020 set free two

journalists after they spent four nights in detention following their

arrest last week for allegedly failing to comply with instructions

issued by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members to observe

social distancing rules between themselves and some detained victims

of abduction and torture.

The two journalists Frank Chikowore, a freelance journalist and Samuel

Takawira, who works for 263Chat, who were arrested on Friday 22 May

2020 by some ZRP members at Parktown Hospital in Waterfalls suburb in

Harare while allegedly filming and interviewing some victims of

abduction and torture currently detained at the medical facility, were

granted RTGS$500 bail each by Magistrate Masiiwa.

Chikowore and Takawira were charged with contravening section 11(b) of

Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention,

Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order, 2020.

During their initial appearance at Mbare Magistrates Court on Saturday

23 May 2020, prosecutors alleged that Chikowore and Takawira, who were

represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe and Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe

Lawyers for Human Rights failed or refused without sufficient cause to

comply with any request made or direction given by a police officer

when they allegedly sneaked into the High Dependency Unit at Parktown

Hospital to interview Harare West legislator Joanna Mamombe and MDC

Alliance party youth leaders Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who

are currently hospitalised at the medical facility after they were

abducted and disappeared and tortured by some yet to be identified

people.

In setting free Chikowore and Takawira, Magistrate Masiiwa ruled that

prosecutors had failed to advance cogent reasons to warrant denying

bail to the two journalists.

Magistrate Masiiwa ordered Chikowore and Takawira not to interfere

with state witnesses and to continue residing at their given

residential addresses until their matter is finalised.

The two journalists return to court on Monday 15 June 2020.