Zim courts seized with petitions for restoration of water supplies to residents of #COVID-19 national lockdown

THE High Courts will this week be seized with determining three urgent

chamber applications in which several residents in Chitungwiza, Mutare

and Masvingo are seeking orders to compel municipalities, councils and

central government to provide water during the subsistence of the

national lockdown period and afterwards to help slow down the spread

of the coronavirus epidemic in Zimbabwe.

High Court Judge Justice Owen Tagu will on Monday 6 April 2020 preside

over the determination of an urgent chamber application filed by

Chitungwiza Residents Trust (Chitrest), represented by Tonderai

Bhatasara and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human

Rights (ZLHR), protesting against the pro-longed lack of running tap

water supplies in Chitungwiza.

In Masvingo, High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo will on Monday 6

April 2020 hear a petition filed by Masvingo residents Nevermine

Mutamba and Musekiwa Sungano Zvarebwanashe and Masvingo United

Residents and Ratepayers Alliance represented by Martin Mureri of ZLHR

seeking an order to force City of Masvingo, Local Government, Public

Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo, Health and Child Care

Minister Obadiah Moyo and Finance and Economic Development Minister

Mthuli Ncube to ensure that residents access water.

On Tuesday 7 April 2020, High Court Judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera in

Mutare will hear arguments from Passmore Nyakureba of ZLHR, who is

representing Mutare resident Ephraim Matanda and United Mutare

Residents and Ratepayers Trust, who on Saturday 4 April 2020 filed an

urgent chamber application against City of Mutare, Moyo, Ncube and

Moyo seeking an order to compel them to supply adequate, constant,

clean and potable water to residents of the eastern border city who

have lived for years without running tap water.

In their applications, the residents and residents associations argued

that local municipalities, councils and central government had failed

to discharge their constitutional obligations of ensuring the

provision of running water to residents and this was a breach of

several of the residents’ fundamental rights such as the right to

water as provided in section 77 of the Constitution, the right to

human dignity guaranteed in section 51 of the Constitution and the

right to health care enshrined in section 76 of the Constitution.

The residents also said their right to freedom from torture guaranteed

in section 53 of the Constitution was also being violated and this was

arising from the conduct of some law enforcement agents who were

ill-treating them while dispersing several people gathered at various

water points including public and private boreholes to fetch water for

domestic use.

Lack of access to water, the residents argued, was leading to the

violation of the right to life provided under section 48 of the

Constitution directly or indirectly through contracting deadly

diseases that are waterborne. The risk, the residents argued, was

further magnified by the outbreak of coronavirus which requires

greater hygiene that includes washing hands with soap and water, which

is only possible if there is potable water for domestic use.

The situation, the residents argued has now been compounded by the

imposition of the 21-day national lockdown to help combat the

coronavirus outbreak.

The residents argued that in order for them to fully comply with

government regulations and the spirit of the national lockdown as

urged by Moyo, the Health and Child Care Minister and in collaboration

with some international organisations such as World Health

Organisation, it is imperative that all people must exercise personal

hygiene and therefore some measures must urgently be put in place for

them to access water in their homes or at some points in a manner

which will not increase the spread of coronavirus.

Local municipalities, councils and central government, the residents

said, have neglected or refused to put such measures or to comply with

their constitutional obligations.

The local authorities and central government, the residents said must

during the duration of the national lockdown period ensure provision

of safe, adequate, potable and uninterrupted water supply to them and

make water available from bulk water suppliers including indicating

the location of the water bowsers and distribute it in their towns and

cities to avoid the grouping of big crowds at the water points in a

way that ensures lessening the spread of coronavirus.

The residents said the local authorities should provide crowd control

officers to ensure that people accessing water at various points do so

in a manner complying with the social distancing guidelines as

specified in various and lockdown directives issued by government.

Ncube, the residents said, must provide financial resources to

implement measures to ensure provision and access to water by

residents.

The municipalities and councils, the residents said should

periodically notify residents associations and residents on safety and

general hygiene that is water related in light of the coronavirus

through all medium of communication and such should also be accessible

to people living with disabilities and the visually impaired and the

deaf.