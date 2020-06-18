Zim COVID-19 cases now stand at 401

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

TEN more people, all returnees from South Africa have tested Covid-19 positive bringing the total number of cases in Zimbabwe to 401.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care , all the 10 have been put on isolation.

“As at 15 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 401 confirmed cases, including 63 recoveries and four deaths. Of the ten cases two were recorded in Bulawayo, six in Harare one in Midlands and one in Mashonaland West provinces,” read a statement from the Health Ministry.

Bulawayo now has 26 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Matabeleland South has a cumulative of 64 cases while Matabeleland North has four cases.

Chronicle